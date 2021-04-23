AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

T traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 529,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The firm has a market cap of $225.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

