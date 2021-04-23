AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUDC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,549. The firm has a market cap of $990.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

