AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Trading Down 0.7%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AusNet Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

