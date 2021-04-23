Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $195.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

