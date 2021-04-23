Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark set a C$12.00 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$11.60. 70,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.87. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$6.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$453.17 million and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.