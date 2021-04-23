AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $192.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.88. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.