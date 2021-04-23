Avient (AVNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Avient has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

