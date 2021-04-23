AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

RCEL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $430.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.05.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 139,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

