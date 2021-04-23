AXPR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $111,101.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, AXPR has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $111,101.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00065452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00091446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00669132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.00 or 0.07876048 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

