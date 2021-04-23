Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €82.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.44 ($87.58).

Shares of KRN traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €69.40 ($81.65). The company had a trading volume of 27,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 52-week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €78.35 ($92.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.74.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

