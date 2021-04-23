Baader Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)

Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.41 ($9.89).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €8.47 ($9.97) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

