Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.61

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.61 and traded as high as C$40.57. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$40.46, with a volume of 93,648 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Badger Daylighting’s payout ratio is 83.80%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at C$784,900.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

