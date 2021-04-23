Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON BPC traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 231,736,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,628,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.