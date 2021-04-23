Bahamas Petroleum’s (BPC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON BPC traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 231,736,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,628,684. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £19.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99.
About Bahamas Petroleum
