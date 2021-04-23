Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Announces Earnings Results

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.
NYSE BANC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,259. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $887.77 million, a PE ratio of -90.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.
Banc of California Company Profile
Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
