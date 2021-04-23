BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,136 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in BancFirst by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

