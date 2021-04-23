Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.72. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 8,773 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

