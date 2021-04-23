Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0081 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

SAN stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

