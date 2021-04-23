BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

BXS traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $29.90. 11,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,763. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.