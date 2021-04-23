BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE BXS opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Separately, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

