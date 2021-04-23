Bandera Partners Llc Sells 20,603 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59.
- On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31.
BBQ stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.
BBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.
BBQ Company Profile
BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.
