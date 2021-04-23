Bandera Partners Llc Sells 20,603 Shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc sold 6,051 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $85,258.59.

On Monday, April 12th, Bandera Partners Llc sold 29,641 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $441,947.31.

BBQ stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of BBQ worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.