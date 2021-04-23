Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

