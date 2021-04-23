Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

