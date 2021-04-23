Bangor Savings Bank Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.71. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.