Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

NYSE:PRU opened at $96.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $99.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.