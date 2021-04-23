Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 508 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

