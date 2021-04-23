Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,134 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.