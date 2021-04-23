Bank of America Begins Coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.54.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.