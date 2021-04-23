Bank of America Co. (BAC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 25th

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

