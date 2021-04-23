Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

