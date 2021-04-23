Bank of Marin Bancorp to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $476.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

