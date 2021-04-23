Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.97

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.97 and last traded at C$113.16, with a volume of 608438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.19. The stock has a market cap of C$73.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

