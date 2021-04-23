Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.
OZK traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.
