Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

OZK traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

