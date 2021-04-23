BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

NYSE BKU traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 5,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,686. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

