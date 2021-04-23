Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $440.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and checking accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

