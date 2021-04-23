Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($8.66).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR LHA opened at €10.54 ($12.40) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.