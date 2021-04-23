Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €32.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.00 ($45.88).

Renault stock opened at €34.08 ($40.09) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.75. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

