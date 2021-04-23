Barclays Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $111.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

DFS stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

