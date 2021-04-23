Barclays Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $63.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.58.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $64.97.
In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
