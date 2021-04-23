Barclays Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $63.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.58.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.