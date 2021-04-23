Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

