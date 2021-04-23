Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

