Barclays Trims Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price to $102.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $148.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

AFRM stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Affirm has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $146.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.23 million.

In other Affirm news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,829,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

