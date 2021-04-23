Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,193.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

