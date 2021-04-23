Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 21,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

NBH opened at $16.41 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

