Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $651,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 74,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

MO opened at $46.50 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

