Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

