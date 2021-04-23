Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.