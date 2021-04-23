Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.06. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

