Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 269 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62.

