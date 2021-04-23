Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

BMW stock opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

