Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

BAMXF traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

