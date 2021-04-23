Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to Reduce by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BMWYY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,857. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

